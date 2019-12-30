 The scriptwriter of The Rise of Skywalker would have preferred to divide the film into two parts

Share it:

The writer Chris Terrio, responsible for co-writing the story and the script of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" keep talking about the movie, to this time address one of the most criticized issues of the movie, the large number of points that for many were left unexplored. The director J.J. Abrams explained that his approach to the film was to let the audience infer many answers from the movie's unknowns, in the style of the original trilogy, but there are still very little development for many fans in some respects, coupled with too many secondary characters to those who in the end have to dedicate a screen time, resulting in too many flat characters.

During a new interview, Terrio has acknowledged being aware of the scale of the film, and has been very much in favor of the idea of having divided the film into two parts, extending the Skywalker Saga to ten movies, instead of staying again. The writer reveals that there were "a few initial conversations" about this idea, and regrets not being able to do it.

There is a lot of plot in the movie, and as a writer, you always want the scenes to let the plot breathe more. If there was a way to do it, dividing it would have been my dream. I wish we could have that, but George always said there were nine movies. That was the natural size of the saga, and therefore, apart from a few initial discussions, we never really advanced in that conversation. Of course, as a writer, it breaks your heart to leave on the table things that you think would have given the story more depth and nuances and give the characters more to do. Speaking for myself and not for the study, I wish there had been a ‘Part 1’ and a ‘Part 2 ′”.

Terrio added that he and Abrams "could have written these characters forever," recognizing that there was "a lot of backstory that had to be set aside."

In this same interview, Terrio said that one of the difficulties they faced after what happened in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" it was the whole arc of Kylo Ren, that battle between good and evil that takes place inside her since "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

Kathy Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan had a clear plan of where they wanted things to end. They had clear plans about certain narrative brands that they wanted us to reach. They also gave us a lot of freedom within that.

The creative team knew that Ren and Rey (Daisy Ridley) "were absolutely key to this trilogy," Terrio added, "but we also felt there was no way we would not find a way of redemption for Kylo Ren, Han and Leia's son "

We feel that from the beginning, when J.J. (Abrams, director) established Kylo Ren in Episode VII, there was a war inside him and he had been corrupted by something bigger than himself and had made bad decisions along the way. J.J. and I felt we needed to find a way to redeem it, and that gets complicated at the end of Episode VIII because Snoke is gone. The biggest bad guy in the galaxy at that time seems to be Kylo Ren.

Snoke's death in ‘The last Jedi’ it impacts as Terrio says directly on Kylo Ren, so that now he is the "great evil" that exists in the galaxy. Thus, the decision to recover Palpatine is also justified to some extent.

There had to be an antagonist that the good guys could be fighting with, and that was when we really tried to find out who had been the great source of evil behind all this for so long. It was then that we began to aggressively pursue the idea that there is an old evil that did not die. The source of evil in the galaxy is this dark spirit waiting for its revenge and waiting for its moment. The entity known as Palpatine in this version – his body died in the Return of the Jedi – is patient and has been waiting. He dug his burrow and has been waiting for his chance to restore his total dominance.

When asked if Palpatine was always in the plans for IX – although remember that the original director Colin Trevorrow revealed that the Emperor was not part of Skywalker when he was in charge of the film – Terrio replied:

Well, I can't talk about Kathy's general intention. That was certainly discussed and discussed before I arrived. Kathy had the general vision that we should tell the same story for nine episodes. Although by prestidigitation of Episode VII and Episode VIII, it would not necessarily be known immediately that we were telling the same story. He thought it would be a very strong end to the ninth movie. This fits well with J.J. because he loves magic tricks. He often talks with metaphors and magic tricks, so in Episode VII and Episode VIII, you think you're seeing one thing, but Episode IX tells you to look closer – you were actually seeing something else.

Via information | Daily Awards