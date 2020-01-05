 The scriptwriter of The Rise of Skywalker explains the final scene of the film

Share it:

We keep talking about the end of the movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skwywalker" retrieving other scriptwriter statements Chris Terrio. Specifically we go to the final scene of the movie, which completes Rey's trip in the movie, and also closes, in a way, the arc of the Skywalker saga. In these statements, Terrio explains why they decided to show what we see in that scene.

SPOILERS NOTICE

The film ends with that sequence of King traveling to the planet Tatooine, to the house where Luke Skywalker was raised, to bury the sabers of Luke and Leia. It is also here when it is revealed that Rey has decided to adopt the last name of the Skywalkers, when a villager asks her what her full name is. Terrio explains that what we see in this scene comes to close the circle of everything we have seen from Star Wars.

We thought it was only to pay his respects and to undo the original sin at the end of the third movie, which is the separation of the twins. Of course they had to be separated to keep them safe, and the trilogy wouldn't exist, the six movies wouldn't exist if they hadn't separated! But that seemed as if it were almost a mistake to be corrected. In the script we describe very deliberately how the sabers were wrapped, "as if you were wrapping children." That is what is seen in the third film, where the two children are wrapped, and one is sent to Tatooine to be a farmer, and the other is sent to Alderaan to be a princess. Leia's home no longer exists, so we think: ‘Well, Luke could take Leia to his home where he grew up, and where we first saw Star Wars’.

When asked about the reason he chose the name of Skywalker, Terrio explained that Rey's trip is the opposite of what happened to Ben Solo.

That for us felt like the right end, because at the beginning of the trilogy, there is a Skywalker that is essentially getting corrupted again as Anakin did, to become more like Palpatine. In the end, we thought that the final victory of the Light and the final act of self-affirmation for King was to declare that despite her blood she is a Skywalker. At that time, the Skywalkers really win the family saga.

We complete with a publication that the artist has made on his Twitter Tom taylor in which Remember the one-shot “Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Supreme Leader Snoke” comic, where it was already pointed out that there was a link between Snoke and the Emperor. This, when the comic was released in September was not so obvious, but after seeing what happened in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, Snoke's words have another meaning.

In the comic, we see Snoke and his apprentice, Kylo Ren, on a trip to the planet Dagobah, where Luke Skywalker trained with Yoda. To Kylo's disgust, Snoke speaks very well of Luke, explaining that the former Jedi Master has "earned my respect … and my fear." Snoke then rejects Kylo's claim that Luke is weak, saying, "If I had your uncle by my side instead of you, the galaxy would have been mine a long time ago." Recall that in ‘The Return of the Jedi’, the Emperor intended to attract Luke to the dark side of the Force in order to rule the galaxy together.

Hey #StarWars #RiseofSkywalker fans.

Here's key scene a lot of people missed from our Age of Resistance: Snoke story.

When Snoke took #KyloRen to Dagobah and dropped THIS about Luke … pic.twitter.com/TtNMK9NNfU – Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) January 3, 2020

