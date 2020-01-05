The scriptwriter of The Rise of Skywalker declares that there could have been a movie before Episode IX

Share it:

The premiere of Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker has greatly divided the public between unconditional fans and the most fervent retractors. With multitude of deleted scenes and some changes in the script that have failed to conquer the whole world, the tape is the second worst rated of the saga in Rotten Tomatoes.

Chris Terrio, writer of this Episode IX, offered an interview for the IndieWire media in which he admitted that it probably could have existed an entire movie between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

"We could probably have written a full movie located just before Kylo Ren found the Huntsman. At the beginning of the movie, yes, he is trying to destroy any threat to his power."

For Terrio, this supposed movie could have been about Kylo Ren's quest and how he finally finds the Hunters.

"He is looking for this legendary world that could be the source of the voice, but literally, the galaxy listens to a transmission, which is Palpatine's voice, and then, in the course of the first scene, we learn that Kylo Ren has literally heard the same thing in your head. you look back at the scenes in 'Episode 7', where Kylo Ren is fetishizing the mask [Darth Vader] and stuff, you think differently after finding out that Palpatine has been every voice that Kylo Ren has ever heard. "

Although some fans have been unhappy and even the actors themselves have expressed that they would like to see a version of the film without the scenes removed, we will have to wait until the domestic format arrives to see if the extra content provides valuable information about this whole plot.