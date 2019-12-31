 The scriptwriter of The Rise of Skywalker clarifies more issues and differences with the last Jedi

Share it:

Touch talk again of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" following the extensive interview that the co-writer Chris Terrio has granted THR by reworking new details of the film's approach. If the other day his explanation that it would have been preferable to divide the film in two already pissed off some fans, his new comments, although not so "controversial", do not come to cheer precisely the opinion of the fans.

He also responsible for co-writing the story of the film with J.J. Abrams has clarified some of those issues that contradict about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", has explained the importance of family and strength in this movie, and has also ensured that he and Abrams wrote the screenplay from scratch, and did not use any of the material previously made by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly.

They do not contradict what has been said in the last Jedi

Watching this Episode IX without looking sideways at the controversial Episode VIII is impossible. There are many fans who have the feeling that ‘The rise of Skywalker’ has undone some of the steps they took with ‘The last Jedi’, with themes like Rey's kinship – which has been given a complete 360º turn from one movie to another – or that Luke quarrels Rey telling him that "a weapon of a Jedi deserves more respect" when in Episode VIII we saw him empty his own saber. On this second issue, Terrio has clarified that there is a very simple explanation.

Those who see it as a meta-argument among J.J. and Rian I think they don't understand. At the end of ‘The last Jedi’Luke has changed. When people see that, I feel they misunderstand the end of ‘The last Jedi’. Along the ‘The last Jedi’Luke is stuck, just like many of the characters in 'The Empire Strikes Back'. The Falcon hyperpropulsor is literally stuck. ‘The last Jedi’ It is a very strong intermediate act because it seems that everyone is turning on himself without moving forward and stuck in certain ways, just as they are in 'The Empire Strikes Back'. Everyone is trying to move forward, but as in any intermediate act, they cannot get there. ”

In this way he explains that Luke's quarrel towards Rey when he is about to throw the saber over the burning TIE is Luke demonstrating his evolution.

That is his own character. He is making fun of himself. He tells Rey: ‘Please don't make the same mistake as me’. That is another theme of the movie. How do we learn from our ancestors? How do we learn from our parents? How do we learn from the previous generation? How do we learn from all the good things they did but without repeating their mistakes?

The scene in Ahch-To "is really a character moment because we deliberately created the same situation as throwing a saber, but this time, Luke is there to save Rey from making a bad choice."

I think it would be a misunderstanding to think that somehow J.J. and I were arguing with Rian. It was more like we were talking to Rian using what Luke did at the beginning of ‘The last Jedi’ to say now that history will not be repeated and that all these characters have grown.

The power of the Force and the family bond

Terrio has also talked about that Finn wanted to tell Rey and that the director J.J. Abrams revealed – since it is not told in the film – that he was sensitive to the Force, something that we see unfolding throughout this film. This was true "chasco" for some fans, because it would seem as it is hidden by Finn Rey that really what he wants is to confess that he feels something for her. Terrio says that in the film there is enough evidence to fall into what Finn really wanted to tell Rey.

Well, you can give it the reading you want. There are some people who read it like Finn has feelings for Rey; there are some people who read it like Finn is trying to make that confession related to the Force. What is undeniable is that in the middle of the battle, when the source of the navigation signal is changed, Finn has a very strong sense of where he is, and that is a knowledge that he really could not have unless he was using the Force . Hopefully, the film also suggests that Finn is discovering that he is a Force user and that the Force is strong in him. Finn feels King's death, and at a crucial moment during the battle, Finn feels the command ship where the navigation signal came from. Therefore, we wanted to start planting the idea that Finn is strong in the Force and that there are other people in the galaxy who are strong in the Force.

However, Terrio also stated that the "Family" was a central theme of Star Wars that should be addressed at the conclusion of the last trilogy. And for Rey, they felt that this meant exploring both their birth family – the Palpatine – and their chosen family – the Skywalker.

Yes, of course, the galaxy is full of Force users, and you don't have to be a Skywalker or a Palpatine to be strong in the Force. But Luke says very explicitly in ‘Return of the Jedi’: ‘The Force is strong in my family’, and we know that there is a hereditary element in the power of the Force. So, considering that this was a story of the Palpatines and the Skywalkers, at least these nine films, we decided to focus on the family side. We could not agree more with the debate on the democratization of the Force, but for the purposes of this story, we thought it was a more interesting and mythical response if it turned out that Rey descended from one of the families that has been at the center of All this saga all the time. In the end, the movie states that there are things stronger than blood because she chooses a different family for herself.

A new home for Rey

The movie we know ends with King "claiming" the last name Skywalker in Tatooine, where Luke and Leia's sabers bury, and we see her wearing her own yellow saber. Since that scene was accompanied by a theme from the soundtrack entitled “A New Home” (A new home) some fans have speculated that Rey may end up staying in Tatooine to live, which would be paradoxical because he went from living in a desert planet like Jakku to go to another. Terrio explained that in his opinion, he does not believe that Rey was staying in Tatooine the rest of his days.

I can say with confidence that neither the script nor the film suggests that Rey is going to live alone in Tatooine. The titles of the songs in the soundtrack were at the discretion of the master himself, John Williams. I can't boast of saying what John meant when he titled the piece ‘A New Home’, but I can say that Rey's arc over three films has to do with her finding the belonging she seeks with the new family she has found within the Resistance. The last thing Rey would do after all that is to go live alone in a desert.

The intention, Terrio explains, was that King made "a pilgrimage in honor of his two teachers of".

Leia's childhood home, Alderaan, no longer exists, but Luke's childhood home, Tatooine, does. Rey takes the sabers there to honor the Skywalker twins by resting them – together, finally – where it all began. The planet furthest from the bright center of the universe, but a beautiful and peaceful place to bury two sacred objects.

The original script by Colin Trevorrow

Both Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly have received credits for the history of the film, although both ended up abandoning the film long before filming began. Many things have changed since that initial approach to history, such as the inclusion of Palpatine. Curiously speaking with The Wrap, Terrio has explained that he and Abrams "started from scratch" and worked "from a blank page" when they joined the project after Trevorrow was fired by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy for creative differences.

We are both a bit superstitious about starting with material that can take us in a different direction than we could have taken naturally. So we didn't start with the previous script. There may have been certain elements that we used that were in the original script and we were not aware of it. The (Writers' Union of America) makes the determination about those things.

The writer clarifies that we should not read beyond all this, and there is no kind of “bad vibes” with what Colin created or anything like that.

We didn't have a bad relationship with Colin's material. We just don't start with him. It is not a juicy story of intrigue or anything like that.

Along the same lines of the new script, remember that Terrio already commented that the president of Lucasfilm did set some basic guidelines to follow for the story, although they had a lot of creative freedom.

The last shot together of Rey and Kylo

A theme that has generated some controversy is at the end of the film, when Kylo dies in Rey's arms, after he transmits his energy to her to revive her. Many fans, analyzing the sequence, had come to the conclusion that that scene had been reversed, in the sense that that plane in which Rey picks up Ben to hug him was initially shot as King placing Ben on the ground. This theory is in line with those supposed drastic changes that were made in the film in post-production. The editor of the film Maryann Brandon has assured that this scene was not reversed.

I didn't invest any shots in that sequence. Those are all direct shots. I don't say I wouldn't do it, I just say I didn't do it in that particular instance. There are shots in which I have done it, forward and backward and forward, to lengthen a shot or achieve an effect that I wanted. But it is not in that scene.

