 The scriptwriter of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker justifies the secondary role of Rose Tico

One issue that has twitched Star Wars fans a lot is how Rose Tico's importance in the franchise has been reduced so much "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", especially after the importance it had in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", and even more, the arch that was seen next to Finn. In fact, many have believed that this minor role has been due to the fact that the study yielded to criticism. Some fans have reached numbers and have seen that Rose has fewer minutes in ‘The rise of Skywalker’ than those that his sister Paige Tico had in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

There are many who have come out in support of actress Kelly Marie Tran, especially after all the bullying she suffered on social networks, and even director John M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) has offered to make a series of the character. It was inevitable therefore to ask those responsible for what happened, and the co-writer Chris Terrio He explained that his scarce role is due to the problems there were to get good scenes with Leia.

The initial plans were for Rose to have an important role in the rebel base of the planet Ajan Kloss, sharing scenes with Leia, but what at first seemed a feasible option, when really working with the footage they had of Carrie Fisher, it was an odyssey, so they were forced to reduce the importance of Rose

First, J.J. and I adore Kelly Marie Tran, ”Terrio acknowledges. One of the reasons why Rose has fewer scenes than we would like her to have has to do with the difficulty using Carrie's material the way we wanted. We thought we couldn't leave Leia at the base without any of the main (characters) we love, so Leia and Rose would work together. As the process evolved, some scenes we had written with Rose and Leia turned out not to meet the standard of photorealism we expected. Those scenes, unfortunately, were removed from the movie. The last thing we did was deliberately try to set aside Rose. We love the character and adore Kelly, so much that we link her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia.

Via information | AwardsDaily