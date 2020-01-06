 The scriptwriter of Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker continues to discuss the key points of the film

Share it:

We continue to collect the recent statements of the screenwriter Chris Terrio for Indiewire, where it highlights the highlights of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". In this case, Terrio has commented on the initial text of the film, the need to bring Palpatine as the great villain to beat, the balance of the Force or the plot of Rey.

Before going into the matter, however, we briefly update the box office as J.J. Abrams has remained in first position for the third consecutive week at the domestic level, raising 33.7 million at the domestic level and 50.5 worldwide, achieving a total of 84.2 million. The global collection already amounts to 918.8 million dollars, so that the barrier of one billion will pass through this week.

Obviously, we deal with important SPOILERS of the movie from this point.

The initial text

Just pass the famous "In a galaxy far, far away …" We are introduced that Emperor Palpatine has returned from the dead, an important piece of information that already places us in the context in which the entire film will take place. After extensive discussions about what this text had to say, they agreed that they had to include the phrase "The dead speak" and remind us that while Kylo Ren is prepared to let the past die as we saw in Episode VIII, the past still has plans for him.

There is a voice from the past, literally the Emperor, saying ‘Not so fast, boy. History has put you in its sights ’. History remembers what happened and the Sith will not leave without planting war.

The screenwriter has confessed that one of the great references for this text was that of the first film, Episode IV, which introduced us to this whole world for the first time in a satisfactory way:

There were versions that revealed more, others than less, and then a different one for a while. We looked back at the initial text of Episode IV and realized that it is a complex situation. It feels like the beginning of a Saturday series because they just stole the plans of this station called the Death Star and all this is new information in 1977. We decided that we were going to go all out and start with a trigger, which is that the emperor's transmission has been heard.

Palpatine's return

As for the return of the Emperor as the great villain to beat the saga, Terrio has limited himself to sharing the same opinions he has given in the past, as they did not feel adequate that Palpatine was not involved in one way or another because of that winks to the past in the previous episodes (mainly in the introduction of King in "The Force Awakens") remind us that the war never really ended.

Yes, the great generation won a victory and it was really because the balance was achieved for a while, but Each generation must fight for balance again. We were drawn to the idea that the person who must fight for the balance won by Anakin Skywalker is the descendant of the great enemy that corrupted the Jedi in the first place.

Terrio acknowledges that a whole movie could be made showing Kylo Ren in search of the devices that will take him to Exegol, the so-called sithfinders in English, because in episode VIII he was named Supreme Leader and reaffirmed in destroying all the echoes of the past, whether Sith or Jedi. That changes in the first scene of this movie.

At the beginning yes, he is willing to destroy any threat to his power. He is looking for this legendary world that could be the source of that voice. The galaxy has heard a transmission, Palpatine's voice, and throughout the first scene we discover that Kylo Ren has also heard it. If you take a look at the scenes of Episode VII in which Kylo Ren is fetishizing Darth Vader's helmet and so on, You see it differently after knowing that Palpatine has been all the voices that Kylo Ren has heard.

Both Terrio and Abrams were aware that they were, in a way, ‘Restarting the game board’ So the first scene of the film, with Ben Solo in Exegol and his first encounter with the Emperor, had to give both questions (such as the villain's new fleet) and answers, as a new point of view is given to both previous tapes and we discovered the puppeteer master behind Snoke.

Rey's inheritance

The biggest twist of this movie is the revelation that King is actually the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine, the person destined to take the throne and lead the new Empire while embracing the dark side of the Force. Without going into many details, Terrio advances that director J.J. Abrams planned in Episode VII where he wanted to take the emotional journey of this new protagonist, because ‘I wanted Rey to face the worst news about herself that we could imagine’.

When Rey wondered what role he played in all this, something he said in Episode VIII but which was already questioned in VII., J.J. I felt I should receive the worst possible news.

So, in "The Last Jedi" that news was that it came from somebody nobody, something that insists they have not contradicted in this film, while in “The rise of Skywalker” discover that it comes from someone who represents the opposite of the Skywalkers. This was an idea that could not escape:

Rey has found a home with Leia and the Resistance. She has found a family and what she discovers throughout this film believes that she will be separated from the only family she has ever known because … How could Leia, who represents the Republic and everything that is good, accept her as a daughter ? How could he adopt the granddaughter of his greatest enemy and the greatest enemy of his family? I think Luke has the answer to that, because both he and Leia saw his heart and spirit and said that, despite the Midichlorians, there are things that are stronger than blood.

That's when Terrio remembers that the first thing we see of her in "The Force Awakens" It is an act of kindness with BB-8, which helps define her character and what makes the main heroes of the original trilogy (Luke, Han and Leia) accept her and name her heiress.

‘Who is Rey’ is a much deeper question than a simple name. It is about your character. I think Rey must keep wondering who she is and continue to clarify it throughout the film, something that is changing. At the beginning he is a different person than he is at the end but for this he has had to go through this trip full of tests.

The balance of the Force

One of the recurring themes of the franchise is that the balance between the Light and the Darkness must be maintained at all times, so it could result in an important imbalance that the good (representatives of the Light) permanently defeat the bad (bearers of Darkness). Terrio remembers that the thing is more complex than it seems.

As George (Lucas) said, the balance of the Force means that Darkness and Light must exist. There are corners of the galaxy where Evil continues to exist, except for the rise of Palpatine and the original trilogy. I think George describes it in the sense that if Evil becomes too powerful to the point that the Light is about to disappear, so I believe that balance is restored by winning this victory against the First Order, the remains of the Empire and those loyal to the Sith. When King gives the coup de grace does not mean that everything will be fine forever, but that, at least for now, Evil has remained at bay and the Light has counterattacked.

However, as he points at the end of his words, this does not mean that the galaxy will live happily ever after and that, as J.J. Abrams, ‘That the story has a happy ending depends on where you stop telling it’, opening the door to continue continuing this franchise in the future.

