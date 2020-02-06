General News

 The scriptwriter of Birds of Prey is reserved when asked about Batgirl

February 6, 2020
Batgirl in the comics of DC Comics

The movie promotion "Birds of prey" has left an unexpected moment for the screenwriter responsible for the film, Christina Hodson. Asking about different issues, the issue of BatgirlWell, as we know, Hodson is also the screenwriter responsible for that solo film that prepares for Gotham's heroine. Interestingly, Hodson has been especially restrained in speaking, although he has given a clue along the way.

Cassandra Cain was once a Batgirl and Batgirl is a very important member of the Birds of Prey. I know you also wrote the script for the movie Batgirl. Was there a time [in the movie] when Batgirl was included in Birds of Prey?

Christina Hodson: I can't reveal anything about the past, because that would reveal too much about the future. So yes, I'm going to keep quiet on that, if I can.

This obviously can have many interpretations, but with the little information there is at the moment, it would seem that Batgirl's solo film project has had a direct impact on the Bird of Prey movie. This together with that it seems that the Batgirl movie moves on.

