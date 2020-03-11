The scriptwriter of Amazing Spider-Man 2 would work on a new Spider-Man spinoff

Share it:

Screenwriter Roberto Orci will be responsible for writing the script for a new film by Sony Pictures set in the universe of Spider-Man and whose title or detail is not yet known.

The Wrap gave the exclusive assuring that the screenwriter of the movie The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the first Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, as well as Star Trek and Star Trek: In the dark, he is working on a unknown project

The curious thing about this information is that it ensures that the film will be set in the Marvel universe but not related to the UCM, something that others like Morbius do, a movie that shows in its trailers references to the events of the Marvel Studios universe and the from Venom. We could see a poster in which Peter is accused of being a murderer for killing Mysterio and Vulture of Homecoming.

Venom was totally disconnected from UCM but with Morbius both movies were connected. For this reason it is curious that the new film still to be announced will be connected to Morbius and Venom but not to Tom Holland's films for Disney and Marvel Studios.

Perhaps the answer is in the weak link proposed by Morbius by showing on a poster to the Spider-Man by Tobey Maguire and an art taken from the Marvel's Spider-Man video game on PS4.

Previous rumors talk about movies like Nightwatch, Silk and Silver and Black set in the universe of Spider-Man, which is giving more joy to Sony Pictures in recent years. Orci could be writing any of these films or another yet to be revealed. There has also been talk of possible projects focused on Kraven the Hunter, Jackpot and Madame Web.