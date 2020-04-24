The script for Thor: Love and Thunder is exceptional according to Chris Hemsworth

Share it:

The delay of movies or video games is not a tasteful dish for anyone. And much less if it has to do with a situation that affects us all, such as the coronavirus crisis. However, sometimes it is possible to find some light within the darkness.

And that is what the actor Chris Hemsworth must have thought, who has taken advantage of the confinement and free time to read, in full, the script of the next Thor: Love & Thunder. And in the actor's own words, it is the best he has read in many years. Come on, the Taika Waititi movie will be made to beg, but the wait could end up being very worthwhile.

Statements Hemsworth has made while speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer. These have been his complete statements in this regard: "It's one of the best scripts I've read in years. It's Taika in its most extreme form and its best version. If the version I read is we'll use it when it all starts, it will be pretty crazy.".

Anyway, remember that it will still take us long to know exactly what will happen to all the scheduled releases by Marvel. For now, what is clear is that Black Widow, which is the film with which Phase 4 of the UCM should have already opened, has collected the release date that initially had the Marvel Eternals.

And in the same way, Los Eternos has taken the witness of the next in the list. Obviously, that is only a reference, since it is still not clear when we can enjoy the opening of the cinemas again.

And also, when that happens, there will be many companies that still do not want to risk the possibility that the attendance of the spectators is very little. Remember that, for now, Thor: Love & Thunder has been delayed until February 2022