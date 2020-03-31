The script for Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise was rewritten daily

Share it:

Screenwriter Chris Terrio wanted to open up about the writing process for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and perhaps his statements serve to explain why it is one of the most controversial films in the entire so-called Skywalker Saga.

The working conditions described by the screenwriter are not the best even if they were not imposed by third parties, since he narrates that they faced daily script changes and that never ends well for a film. Even less for a shoot like this with the expectations it generated.

I've never rewritten a movie like this before. It was like the tide. There was a new script every morning. But we had to keep going, continually thinking it wasn't good enough. It was never good enough.

Despite what Terrio had to say, he had nothing but good words for a production team that seemed to adapt with ease to any change that the writers made.

The production equipment was so good that they could change and adapt. We corrected course on the fly as we tried things out. Some worked, some did not, and some were not ambitious enough. Some things were too ambitious. Some very dense. Others very simple. Some too nostalgic. Others too out of tune. We were looking for balance.

It cannot be denied that the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga was not the one expected by a community that had spent decades following the adventures of these galactic heroes. Similarly, it cannot be denied that contenting several generations of viewers with a single conclusion is not exactly easy if it is even possible.

Now the future of Star Wars is on television thanks to The Mandalorian and other series for Disney + such as the one dedicated to Ben Kenobi and the one by Cassian Andor, all of them great bets by Lucasfilm to think while they do with the license in theaters.

