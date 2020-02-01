The screenwriter of The Lord of the Rings series wants to adapt Dishonored to television

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most anticipated series by fans of the work of Tolkien. Amazon's new adaptation has already introduced its main cast and prepares for its debut in Amazon Prime throughout 2021.

Your scriptwriter and executive producer, Gennifer Hutchison, expressed through his main Twitter account, the desire to develop the script of an adaptation of Dishonored for television The publication caught by surprise the followers of Hutchison, who called cowards who would not allow him to write the script for the series. Fans of this saga of video games did not hesitate to support the screenwriter and producer and dared to theorize about the possible cast of actors who would participate in the series.

Let me write to Dishonored TV series, you cowards. – Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) January 28, 2020

Hutchison has been a screenwriter of other world-famous projects other than The Lord of the Rings. Among them, are the successes Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Strain and Bad Teenage Poetry. Neither Bethesda nor any producer has given indications that we will see a television adaptation of Dishonored, but the strong support of the fans may be able to get the attention of those who have the power to carry out the project.

On the other hand, Amazon's Lord of the Rings is still in production. The series will feature the performance of Robert Aramayo, actor who played the young Game of Thrones Ned Stark, as the main protagonist. It was also recently announced that the casting already had the actress who will give life to the young Galadriel.

What surprises will bring us the television adaptation of Tolkien's novels? Given the career of Gennifer Hutchison, we can expect a script at the height of his previous works. Amazon has invested a lot of capital in carrying out this project and will not risk the result.