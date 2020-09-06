The Score, when not even a trio like Brando, De Niro, Norton is enough

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tonight at 9pm on IRIS it will air The Score, the 2001 film that brought together for the first and only time the talents of Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro e Edward Norton, but the film proved to be a heavy critical failure and even at the box office largely disappointed the producers’ expectations.

The expedient for assembling this huge cast of actors was clearly to bring together a great star from Hollywood’s glorious past, or Brando, make him clash with the greatest of his generation, De Niro, and put them in perspective to one of the best talents of the next generation, namely Norton, who at the time was fresh from the success of American History X and above all Fight Club of David Fincher.

The production, however, was somewhat troubled, mainly due to the brusque behavior on the set of Brando who on more than one occasion got into a fight with director Frank Oz, who by now had become accustomed to calling her nickname Miss Piggy, referring to the character of the Muppets of which Oz was an animator. Indeed, Robert De Niro’s mediation was necessary between Brando and the director on the set who no longer even spoke to each other.

Oz went so far as to say of Brando: “He is a very sweet and graceful person, in a childlike sense, very human and very complex. But I can’t say I got along with him all the time. And it’s not because it was difficult. It was a difficult situation. We had some differences regarding the interpretation of the role in the film. He felt it in one way and I in another and the producers were with me, and in the end Brando came to my side too.“.

On these pages you can find the review of The Score.