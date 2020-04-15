Sports

The schedule planned by UCI: Tour from August 29 to September 20, Giro in October and Vuelta in November

April 14, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The International Cycling Union (UCI) could announce this Wednesday the new cycling calendar in which priority would be given to the big laps.

This afternoon we already counted on Cadena SER the new dates for the Tour de France. The gala round will not be held in July and will go to come between August 29 and September 20.

In addition, the rest of the major cycling events of 2020 point to the following dates:

  • Cycling World Cup. Between September 27 and October 4
  • Italy spin. It would take place in the month of October
  • Back to Spain. It would take place in the month of November


