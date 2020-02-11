The scary story of the woman who appears in the Basilica of Guadalupe

During the celebrations for the day of the Guadalupe's Virgin, many people come to the Basilica, in order to pay their respects to the virgin brunette.

Other believers even come to fulfill a command, that is, they perform an action in gratitude that the virgin fulfilled what they wanted. However, among so many visitors to that temple, strange events can occur.

In the program The Hairy Hand, the driver Georgina Aviles told the story of a strange woman who appears on the steps of the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City.

The presenter mentions that some people say that a young woman, who leaves the headquarters of the old Basilica, walks the road to the new temple at night.

While walking, the young woman loads a candle, which ends up depositing at the entrance of the new Basilica. After performing this action, the mysterious woman disappears from people's sight.

According to the presenter, this ghost could be a soul in grief, which would be fulfilling some send That was left unfinished when he was alive.

You can listen to the full program here.

