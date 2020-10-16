the scariest episodes of the series!

Halloween is approaching, and the animated show de I Simpson has always given us specials dedicated, terrifying and hilarious at the same time. For more than thirty years now, the series has established itself as one of the most popular in the history of television, as evidenced by the great success of the 32 premiere of The Simpsons.

Today we’re here to remind you which are the best and scariest specials dedicated to the Simpson’s party of the dead!

The first we want to mention is Fear makes ninety IV, the sixth episode of the fifth season. One of the anthological episodes of the series, Homer who sells his soul to the devil, who looks like Ned Flanders, will remain in the history of the show, as will the beautiful clip of Terror at five and a half feet, which would be a little over two meters, in which Bart tries to prevent his own death.

Another brilliant chapter in the special series is Fear makes ninety III, the fifth episode of the fourth season. The episode consists of three iconic tales, including the scary Merciless clown, in which we see an evil doll of Krusty torment Lisa and the rest of the family, King Homer, Simpson’s version of the classic King Kong and especially, Type “Z” for Zombies, a timeless classic in the series that seems to be a precursor of our times in which the zombie apocalypse is one of the most exploited genres in cinema and television. Iconic is the moment when Homer shoots zombies Flanders, to then tell Bart: “was it just a zombie?“

Fear is ninety VI, the sixth episode of the seventh season, will be remembered especially for his third story, Homer³, in which Homer is catapulted into the third dimension, in which we witness all the drawings made in computer graphics (it was 1995!). Iconic is also the piece Incubo a Evergreen Terrace, quote to the saga horror cult of Nightmare.

Impossible not to mention Fear is ninety V., where we witness another reference to a masterpiece of horror cinema. In the story The Shinning, parody of the film The Shining of Stanley Kubrick, we are faced with a Homer in the grip of madness, masterfully mentions the character played by Jack Nicholson and the role that consecrated him in the story.

Finally, Fear makes ninety VII, the first episode of the eighth season, will be remembered for the appearance of Hugo, the scary Siamese twin of Bart, segregated in the attic because too evil and, above all, for the wonderful segment Citizen Kang, a parody of another forefather of cinema like Fourth Estate, and which presents itself as a terrifying parody of the US presidential election in 1996, the result of which will make the alien become Kang emperor of the Earth.

Looking forward to find out the next Fear makes ninety, which will be released as an episode of the thirty-second season in the United States on October 18, here you can find our tops and the flops of season 31 of The Simpsons.