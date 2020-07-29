The scare that Ronaldinho's brother suffered while serving house arrest with the former soccer player in Paraguay

Share it:

Former Brazilian player Ronaldinho leaves the Paraguayan prosecution after testifying with his brother Roberto after a complaint about the use of Paraguayan passports with content to enter the country. Asunción, Paraguay – March 5, 2020 REUTERS / Jorge Adorno

It was a different weekend for Ronaldinho. What appeared to be a regular day, while complying with the house arrest in Paraguay, it turned into an episode of panic and fear when Her brother had to be rushed to a nearby health clinic due to hypertension.

Roberto de Assis Moreira, who was also prosecuted by the cause of false documentation and awaits with his brother the resolution of the sentence in the hotel Palmaroga from the Guaraní capital, he was referred to a private health center and the concern immediately settled in the Brazilians.

The event occurred in Saturday afternoon hours, when the brother of Dinho He expressed his discomfort to the authorities. After a day of hospitalization, Roberto by Assis Moreira He was stable again, but will remain under observation.

Ronaldinho is detained in Paraguay with his family member for falsification of documents. In the last days, both suffered a setback judicial after the denial of an appeal that your lawyer brought before the Court of Appeal Fourth Chamber in Asunción, to take advantage of an abbreviated exit from the judicial process that it faces since March.

The ex Barcelona, Milan and PSG, among other clubs, filed an appeal that was denied by the Chamber consisting of Arnulfo Arias, Carlos Ortiz Barrios and Emiliano Rolón Fernández, What do i consider "inadmissibleThe action of the former player's lawyers, as revealed by judicial sources quoted by the local press.

He March 4 past the former attacker who was world champion with Brazil in 2002 was arrested in Paraguay, together with his brother Roberto Assis de Moreira, for presenting false documentation and passports when entering the country.

Both had moved from Brazil in order to participate in a campaign driven by Angelic Fraternity, what provides medical assistance for girls and boys in poverty.

The former footballer of 39 years He was imprisoned in a police detention center in the Guaraní capital that houses politicians prosecuted for corruption and prisoners with causes for drug trafficking.

Ronaldinho and his brother were housed in that prison until the night of April 7, when they were transferred to a hotel in the capital where they remain after being favored by a house arrest by paying a bond of $ 1,600,000.

The Brazilian legend and Roberto de Assis Moreira are in police custody, with the ban on leaving Paraguay for the alleged crime of "use of false content public documents", and his sentence could be up to five years.

The scandal has spilled over to officials of the Migration Directorate and the Identification Department, which issues passports and identity cards, as well as the authority of the Asunción International Airport.

