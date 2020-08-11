The scandal in Formula 1 grows over the “pink Mercedes”: Racing Point's war against four teams

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The FIA ​​sanctioned Racing Point and generated the fury of both the punished team and those who denounced it (Photo: Reuters)

The preview of Silverstone Grand Prix 70 anniversary had a new chapter in the battle that keeps Formula 1 in suspense with the punishment that the FIA ​​imposed on the Racing Point, but the conflict between this team and the other teams was far from over. The determination of the highest authority of the competition generated a furious reaction from the owner of the team that has as pilots Lance Stroll and the Mexican Sergio Pérez, but it also left the owners of the other brands dissatisfied.

Lawrence Stroll, economic leader of the team and father of one of the pilots, published an extensive statement in which he expressed his anger with what happened and also pointed against those who denounced it. “Beyond the clear fact that Racing Point complied with the technical regulations, I am appalled at the way Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams They have taken this opportunity to appeal and, by doing so, they tried to detract from our actions. They're dragging our name through the mud and I won't stand by or accept it”Signed the Canadian businessman who bought the company previously called Force India in 2018.

The FIA ​​determined that the rear brake lines of the Pink mercedes –So called for their great similarity to the vehicle that dominates the competition and for having permitted parts of that car– “should be considered Mercedes designs”, for which he imposed a take away from 15 points (which will only run for the constructors' championship) and an economic sanction of 400,000 euros.

“The transfer of parts between Mercedes and Racing Point on January 6, 2020 does not constitute an infraction of the regulations worthy of censorship as the parts in question were not used or expanded on the information that had previously passed from Mercedes to Racing Point legitimately under the regulations in 2019 ″, Stroll clarified in its statement, citing the conclusions of the technical stewards. There is a point that is the one that generated the whole discussion: the parts under observation were not in the Listed Parts –Which lists the pieces that each team must design– from 2019.

In the list where he takes up the arguments put forward by the FIA, he recalls: “Racing Point has been open and transparent regarding its actions, which they fully believed were in compliance with the regulations, and the Stewards do not attribute any deliberate intention to any violation of the regulations. regulations that occurred ”.

The Racing Point RP 20 and the Mercedes W11. The English car changed its conception and was built on the basis of the German car

Against this backdrop, Stroll stated: “There was a lack of specific guidance or clarification from the FIA ​​regarding how that transition to Listed Parties could be handled within the spirit and intent of the regulations. The rules, as written, state that after 2019, no more information about brake line design can be shared or acquired. At that point, what you know and have learned is your own information. From that moment on, you are alone. What exactly we have done”.

However, the letter balances his complaints against both the FIA ​​and those competitors who decided to report him. “My team has worked tirelessly to deliver the competitive car that we have on the grid. I am really upset to see the lack of sportsmanship of our competitors”, He pointed out after recalling that this team currently employs 500 people and that it competed in F1 for more than 30 years under various names (Force India, Skyper, Midland and Jordan).

"I am very angry at any suggestion that we have been misleading or misled, especially feedback from our competitors. I've never cheated on anything in my life. These accusations are completely unacceptable and false. My integrity, and that of my team, is beyond doubt‍ ”, he insisted.

The FIA ​​sanction left no one happy. Racing Point (which uses Mercedes engine, suspension and other parts, which is allowed by regulations) may continue to use the brake lines of the dispute as the FIA ​​considered that it was not "realistic to expect Racing Point to redesign" those parts.

Binotto (Ferrari) at a conference during Hungary with Szafnauer (Racing Point) and Budkowski (Renault) (Photo: Reuters)

This item from the FIA ​​release blew up half Formula 1: Renault, which initially filed the complaints officially, will now be supported by Ferrari, McLaren and Williams. The reason? They will appeal the sanction so that the authorities weigh a stronger determination on Racing Point.

"I don't think the verdict is enough, because again it is only relative to the brake lines, but not to the whole concept (whole car). I think it is just the tip of the iceberg, but there is much to discuss ”, argued one of the Ferrari leaders Mattia Binotto in statements collected by the specialized site Motorsport. “They claimed to have copied the car through a photograph. It is clear from reading the document that this is garbage. I think this is the tip of the iceberg, the starting point to find out what happened there, because it is not something healthy for the sport ”, agreed Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren.

When the topic seemed to end, this makes it clear that the battle is just beginning. Meanwhile, Racing Point remains one of the best teams in Formula 1 and is preparing to do battle on next weekend at Spanish Grand Prix, on the sixth calendar date. In the last date, Stroll and Nico Hülkenberg (he replaced Pérez for having coronavirus) finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Without the deduction of points announced by the FIA, today the pink team would be located in the third position of the constructors' championship below Mercedes and Red Bull.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Controversy continues in Formula 1: Racing Point's "pink Mercedes" were sanctioned after accusations of copying

Sebastian Vettel exploded against Ferrari after the last Silverstone GP: "I don't know what they were thinking"