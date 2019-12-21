Entertainment

The scam of Portuguese Lapland: neither northern lights nor reindeer

December 21, 2019
Garry
The Portuguese Lapland It was "sold" as a magical place, simulating the Christmas atmosphere of northern Europe: skating rinks, areas full of artificial snow, reindeer, northern lights, a giant ferris wheel … A wonder, go.

However, when a group of Spaniards arrived there they found a very different reality. In Natal Capital, on the outskirts of the Portuguese capital, they found a bleak landscape: animals on canvas, lots of mud and little snow, endless tails …

Attendees did not hesitate to show their disagreement on social networks, ensuring they feel completely scammed. In addition, they consider that they have used the misleading advertising to earn easy money since the ticket prices are very high: 24 euros for adults and 20 euros for children.

In addition, visitors report that animals They are in a deplorable state. There are only two reindeer in the theme park, and they are enclosed on plastic tarps.

Not only the Spanish have shown their anger in social networks. The Portuguese have also joined the protest, noting that in just two hours the children have already got bored and there are hardly any attractions.

The scam has caused a large number of claims, complaints and cancellations. Many of the affected Spanish are from Badajoz and Huelva, and have joined on a Facebook platform to demand compensation.

Refering to organizing company, notes that it is the fault of the advertising agency for generating false expectations among customers.

Therefore, what seemed at first an incredible destination to live a dream Christmas, has become a great scam. The Portuguese Lapland not worth it.

