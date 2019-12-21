The scam of Portuguese Lapland: neither northern lights nor reindeer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Portuguese Lapland It was "sold" as a magical place, simulating the Christmas atmosphere of northern Europe: skating rinks, areas full of artificial snow, reindeer, northern lights, a giant ferris wheel … A wonder, go.

However, when a group of Spaniards arrived there they found a very different reality. In Natal Capital, on the outskirts of the Portuguese capital, they found a bleak landscape: animals on canvas, lots of mud and little snow, endless tails …

My wife and I were at the supposed Lisbon Christmas theme park #capitaldonatal .We feel cheated. NOTHING RECOMMENDED. If that is La Ponia … pic.twitter.com/aNhEyTFE0i – Jesus (@chuxpp) December 2, 2019

Attendees did not hesitate to show their disagreement on social networks, ensuring they feel completely scammed. In addition, they consider that they have used the misleading advertising to earn easy money since the ticket prices are very high: 24 euros for adults and 20 euros for children.

In addition, visitors report that animals They are in a deplorable state. There are only two reindeer in the theme park, and they are enclosed on plastic tarps.

These photos are from Capital do Natal a Christmas theme park in Lisbon and these are the conditions in which the animals that are there are found. Spread to see if we get animals back to their habitat #CapitalDoNatal #Lisbon pic.twitter.com/2ncwzw3G4u – Invisible boy 🌈 💙 (@juanma_mlsb) December 2, 2019

Not only the Spanish have shown their anger in social networks. The Portuguese have also joined the protest, noting that in just two hours the children have already got bored and there are hardly any attractions.

The scam has caused a large number of claims, complaints and cancellations. Many of the affected Spanish are from Badajoz and Huelva, and have joined on a Facebook platform to demand compensation.

Refering to organizing company, notes that it is the fault of the advertising agency for generating false expectations among customers.

Therefore, what seemed at first an incredible destination to live a dream Christmas, has become a great scam. The Portuguese Lapland not worth it.