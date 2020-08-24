The saved, the unknown and those who are on the tightrope: this is how the renewal of Barcelona continues

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

FC Barcelona began its restructuring process

With the possible exits of two pieces of weight of the establishment like Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal, FC Barcelona started the renewal process of the squad after the inauguration of Ronald Koeman as coach.

The dutch took over with the difficult task of communicating his departure to several of the experienced footballers, with the aim of starting the preseason with the players who will be part of the squad for the 2020-21 edition.

This Monday, from Spain they assured that the former coach of the Dutch national team has already spoken with several players, being the Uruguayan and the Chilean the most affected.

The Uruguayan and the Chilean have already been notified by Koeman

The saved:

As detailed Sport, in addition to contacting Suárez and Vidal, Ronald Koeman phoned Jordi Alba to assure him that he still had a place in the team and that he considers it an important piece in his project. The winger is an old acquaintance of the Dutchman since he saw how he took his first steps in professional football when he was a member of Valencia, a team he led in the 2007-08 season.

The Spanish player is one of the benchmarks in the defense of the Catalan team to such an extent that last year they renewed their contract until June 2024 where a clause of 500 million euros was established.

Jordi Alba would enter into Koeman’s plans for the next season – REUTERS / Juan Medina

The unknown:

Since the beginning of speculation about the possible exits of heavyweights from the squad, Sergio Busquets’ name was always in doubt. It is that the experienced 32-year-old midfielder is an emblem within the institution and, despite lowering his performance, he continues to be essential within the starting eleven.

For the moment There are two options that are handled around your figure. Everything seems to indicate that the young Dutchman Frenkie De Jong will be the key player in the middle of the field and, with Koeman at the helm, he will have more minutes in the area that was for years protected by Spark plugs. That is why the consecrated pivot must choose to relegate prominence and continue in the club of his loves or set off for new horizons.

In the event that you were looking for a way out, following your spectacular career at Barcelona, the club would grant him all the facilities to negotiate with another team. This next September 13, the player would be 12 years old since his debut with Guardiola at the helm. In that, a young Busquets took the title away from Yaya Toure, a position he managed to occupy for the rest of his career.

The uncertain future of Busquets at Barcelona – Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS

Those who walk a tightrope:

Just as the possible departure of Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal, from Spain they confirmed that two other imminent casualties would be announced in the next few days. On the one hand that of Ivan Rakitic, who lost his title status to Ernesto Valverde and his future seems to be in Seville. In fact, recently he was seen euphorically celebrating the title that Lopetegui’s team won in the Europa League.

The world champion with the French team could also end up outside Barcelona. Everything seems to indicate that Samuel Umtiti would have his days numbered after losing his position to his colleague Clement Lenglet. The central would look favorably on a one-year loan option since from his environment they were reluctant to a transfer. The former Lyon has a contract until June 30, 2023.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Thomas Tuchel: “Messi would be welcome at PSG”

Heartbroken after losing the final: Neymar’s sad messages on social networks

“I woke up like this”: the photo of Robert Lewandowski in bed the morning after Bayern Munich’s consecration