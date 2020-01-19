The sardines in Bologna are ready for the show with these singers who have decided to join the "ball"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"We are tired of both verbal and physical violence." The January 19 to Bologna the choir of Joy, Martino and Francesco, the three students of the Marconi high school in Parma who mobilized the sardines in the square of their city, it is strengthened with that of singers who have decided to join their voice for a battle of conscience. The gathering of small fish is scheduled for Sunday, which with their impact want to change things in the name of values ​​such as inclusion and open-mindedness.

The sardines, in the version of programmatic posters Getty Images

This new appointment, which comes in line with those of Parma, Modena, Palermo, Reggio Emilia and many other cities in Italy, promises to be an epochal event with all the people who have joined the appeal via Mattia Santori, the leader-spokesperson. To give the rhythm to the movement of sardines in the square, several artists will join, because besides the Anthem of Mameli and Beautiful hello, the two songs that have become the ball gathering songs of sardines, there will be more. Andrea Garreffa, one of the Bolognese leaders, presented the event in Piazza VIII Agosto "We will do politics with art and culture".

Sardines in Bologna on January 19, program and lineup of singers, from Marracash to Marlene Kuntz

The artists will present themselves on the stage free of charge. Among the most anticipated are:

Marracash

The rapper from Milan with fury at the end of 2019 came out with his album Persona, a work that was born from the desire to tell its most intimate veins and comes after a period of depression, to which a wrong love has also contributed. Among the songs in the tracklist we recommend Those who don't think – The brain Marracash ft. Coez, just because it seems to us in theme with the part of the body that should be used for civilian life.

Willie Peyote

In 2019 Willie Peyote released her album, BIODEGRADABLE, in which once again, between lashing sentences, sarcastic jokes and social reflections, it hits hard and hard. There is talk of social, of love, but also of politics. We still remember him during his concert in Milan in January 2019, when the choir "We are all anti-fascists" started from the audience, the best way to close I'm not a racist but … and send a warm greeting to Salvini. Hi Salvini, bye!

Afterhours

Manuel Agnelli 's team, long since returning from the judges' table X Factor, gathers on stage again. The history of the band was also made of good causes in front of which they never pulled back: for the earthquake in Abruzzo they recorded the song for charity Tomorrow 21 / 04.2009 together with a group called United Artists for Abruzzo and three years after the earthquake in L'Aquila, to bring attention back to the territory, they organized a free concert. The song that we recommend, also considering that Sanremo it is near, it is The country is real, a song they presented at Ariston in 2009.

Vasco Brondi

In 2019 Vasco Brondi closed his musical project The lights of the power plant and decided to change his career as an artist. Since then he has not released albums or singles and this is the first concert in which he presents himself in his new role. Waiting for maybe some surprises, we advise you to listen to the albums of the past because the lyrics of his songs could become the soundtrack of your romantic and a little punk moments. Start from Love in the days of metalworkers layoffs.





Marlene Kuntz and Subsonica

For the more romantic and less politicized quote here are two songs, one of Marlene Kunz and the other of Subsonica, which in 2019 released the reload of their historical album, Temporal Microchip, with a lot of feat. super cool. For them we recommend you respectively The song I write for you is Roads feat. Coez.

Bonus track: the Skiantos



Among the artists that we would like to recommend to you are the Skiantos, a group that was formed in Bologna in the seventies. Among their best known songs I like the naughty girls, which maybe on the stage of their city transform it into an updated version, like I like sardines. It also rhymes.

In addition to them they will be present at Bologna on January 19th with sardines the percussionists of the Marakatimba group (preshow), the MaLaVoglia, Altre di B, Joycut, Rumba De Bodas, Casa del Vento, Bandabardò, Modena City Ramblers. Among others the chef Mario Ferrara, the actress Matilda De Angelis, Fabrizio Barca, the ex minister of the Monti government, Patrizio Roversi, Sandro Ruotolo, the Third secret of satire, pif, Moni Ovadia, Alessandro Bergonzoni.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

Sign up here