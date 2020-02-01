The Santiago Bernabéu, holy land for a questioned Cholo

Share it:

Diego Pablo Simeone has emerged during his years as a mattress technician as the great ogre of Real Madrid, with special devotion to play at the Santiago Bernabéu. The white fief is very good at the Argentine coach and usually gets good results there.

In a confrontation, the next one, in which the coaches will have more prominence than ever for the such different moments that both templates pass, it should be noted the great run of the coach of Atlético de Madrid in the Santiago Bernabéu. Far away are those years in which the mattresses were not able to beat Real Madrid, something that Cholo suffered in first person in his first derbies.

With the Cup the ghosts left

That Miranda head goal it frightened all the ghosts to which the mattress fans were accustomed and began a new era marked by the fact that the Madrid derby was again a competitive game.

The last victory of the rojiblanco set against Real Madrid consisted of the 1999/2000 season until Diego Costa set out to proclaim Atlético de Madrid as the capital's team again.

Since that victory, Simeone has never lost at the Bernabéu in the domestic championship with two draws and four wins that place Atlético de Madrid and 'Cholo' as some of the great ogres of the merengue team at home. Messi and Barcelona would also occupy a privileged position on this list.

The short advantages, the iron defenses and the different approaches, at least in the League, have earned him not only to stand up to the white team, but to overcome them on many occasions. Something that has not happened with other competitions such as the Champions League.

The 'Cholo' Simeone faces one of his favorite rivals in another's house, has found the formula to stop meringues and to put the Madrid derby at the height it deserves.

More questioned than ever

After the structural reform of the Atlético de Madrid In the last summer market, with the departure of key players from the 11th starter, this year is being very complicated.

Very far from the League leadership, eliminated with a terrible click against the Cultural Leonesa and in a confrontation against the best team in Europe that threaten Cholo with a blank year, without options to the title much sooner than expected.

This Argentine derby is worth redeeming and breastfeeding. A victory for Cholo against Real Madrid would strengthen his figure and would turn around to the current situation of the mattresses.