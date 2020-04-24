Sports

The Santander Racing team does not consider it ethical to submit to the coronavirus tests

April 23, 2020
The Santander Racing squad consider that it is unethical to submit to the Covid 19 tests when there are not enough for people working on the front lines to stop this pandemic.

Players, coaching staff, personnel assigned to the first team and sports director of Racing have held a meeting by videoconference this Thursday afternoon and minutes later They issued their decision in a statement on social networks.

"It does not seem appropriate to submit to the COVID-19 test when there are not enough for people who work on the front line to stop this epidemic, "they comment on the situation of the tests.

They also emphasize that their priority is to play again to obtain permanence on the field of play (Racing is bottom of Second) but they also point out the following. "We want to do it when it does not pose any risk to our health or that of our families. Currently, with more than 22,000 deaths in Spain and 400 deaths today, we think that football should be left in the background. "

Finally they point out facing the return to training and competition that "it is necessary to submit to the criteria of the Ministry of Health of the Government".

