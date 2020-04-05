Entertainment

The Sanitarians are the Avengers in their fight against the Coronavirus

April 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
We cannot be frivolous with something as serious as the pandemic that is ravaging the world. However, it is inevitable to take refuge in fiction to look for comparisons and examples that help us understand and fantasize about what is happening in real life. Consequently, Thanos and its click capable of eliminating 50% of the Universe has already been habitually compared as a premonition of this, for now, horrifying 2020.

But if Thanos is the Coronavirus, who would be the Avengers, the heroes who have to face the enemy on the front line? It is clear that the toilets.

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) shared on his Instagram this Bosslogic tribute to the heroes who say that about "assemble"Day after day, to contain the pandemic around the world. But the truth is that the post originally created by Bosslogic lacked the other part. And yes, it is the backplane in which the COVID-19 is the head of Thanos.

READ:  very entertaining taking everything to the limit

A small Marvelita tribute that reminds us of all of us who thought that with 'Endgame' we had seen the greatest battle of our lives …

