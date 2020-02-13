General News

 The Sandman would start recording in May

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
It has taken a long time, but it seems that there will finally be adaptation of The Sandman. In July of last year we learned that Netflix would be responsible for making that adaptation in serial format, and although we had been in the news for many months, the rumor that the start of filming could be closer than expected.

The GWW media reports exclusively that This may begin production in the United Kingdom. Not many details of the series are known, beyond the official synopsis released, but a filming in May invites us to think that in a matter of a few weeks the first news about the series' casting could arrive.

Allan Heinberg will write and act as a showrunner, while Neil Gaiman and David S. Goyer will act as executive producers. The three will co-write the first episode of the series to set the tone. The series, still without a release date, will be the most expensive DC Entertainment series on Netflix. His first season will have 11 episodes.

The synopsis of the series is as follows:

A rich mix of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend intersect perfectly, 'The Sandman' follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the King of Dreams, to measure that repairs the cosmic and human mistakes he has made during his vast existence.

