         The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was April 15 when Samsung announced the arrival of a new tablet to the Android ecosystem, a sister to its Tab S6 with the surname Lite and which is therefore called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. A new device with a metal body and that, among other things, inherited the S Pen from the Korean manufacturer to expand its possibilities of use.

Now, the technology giant announces that the tablet officially arrives in Spain and wraps it up in an interesting promotion. Initially, we will have a Book Cover valued at 69.90 euros as a gift, and also a two-month subscription to HBO Spain as a gift. All this if we reserve the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite before its official launch, which will take place on April 30 at a price of 399 euros.

10.4 inches, stereo speakers and 7,040 mAh battery

We are talking about a Lite model but this companion for the Galaxy Tab S6, which automatically becomes its older sister, comes with metal body and 10.4 inches LCD panel with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. As a processor, a 2.3GHz eight-core Exynos supported on 4GB of RAM and a single version of internal memory upon arrival in Spain: 64GB.

The Samsung tablet has 8 megapixels of rear camera and 5 megapixels of front camera, in addition to stereo speakers, the already mentioned S Pen to be able to interact with the tablet and 7,040 mAh of internal battery and not removable. This Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes to Spain in its two connectivity options and in two colors, gray and blue.

That means that we can get hold of it with WiFi connection only, at a price of 399 euros, or with WiFi and 4G connection, although this price has not yet been officially revealed. Be that as it may, the model goes on sale on April 30 and by pre-buying it on Samsung's website we will have access to both gifts, the Book Cover and the two-month subscription to HBO Spain.

More information and purchase | Samsung