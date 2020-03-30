         The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite leaks completely: design and specifications uncovered

Share it:

Last year we analyzed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, one of the few responses to the iPad in the Android market. This proposal from Samsung came with a Snapdragon 855, up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, a Super AMOLED screen and, in short, a high-end configuration that caused its price to rise above 700 euros.

As a proposal within this S6 family, but somewhat cheaper, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will arrive, which has just been completely filtered in Winfuture. From the middle point that the expected price is between 350 and 400 euros, a substantial reduction compared to the high-end model.

Exynos processor and aluminum finish

From the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite practically everything has been leaked, from the design to its specifications. If we look at the front, in which we find somewhat larger frames than what can be expected in 2020, we find a 10.4-inch panel, this time with IPS technology and a resolution of 2000×1200, according to this leaked information. The screen will be compatible with the Samsung S-Pen, one of the great advantages of this S family.

Quite flat design in non-strident colors, AKG logo on the back and S-Pen holder. Although it is Lite, this Galaxy Tab S6 maintains the essence of its family

When we turn it around we find a fairly flat design built in aluminum, with the Samsung logo in the center and the camera located in the upper left corner. Specifically, the unit that has leaked is gray at the rear, with a black front. If we look at the back in detail, we see that the sound is signed by AKG, something typical in this family.

At the hardware level, according to the leak, the table will have the Exynos 9611, one of the processors that Samsung has implemented in its A range, so we are facing a mid-range proposal. This SoC is accompanied by 4 Gb of RAM. All this is powered by a 7040mAh battery, a generous figure, although we must remember that it has more than 10 inches.

The photographic section is humble, with a front camera of five megapixels and a rear of eight. In fact, there's not even an LED flash, so much less seconds sensors, ToFs and others. At the connectivity level will have an LTE version to insert a SIM and with a WiFi version. The USB Type C, the NFC or the GPS support could not be missing.

No news yet on the release date of this tablet., although from the middle it is pointed out that it should occur in the coming weeks. Remember here that just two days ago Samsung renewed the Galaxy Tab 8.4, so it makes sense that days later we see another more ambitious model.

