         The Samsung Galaxy J6 and Nokia 3.2 begin to receive the update to Android 10

With the third Developer Preview of Android 11 just around the corner, there are still many terminals pending receiving the previous version: Android 10. For two of them, the wait is about to end: the Samsung Galaxy J6 and Nokia 3.2.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 is launched in May 2018 with Android Oreo and I received the update to Pie about a year later. The Nokia 3.2 for its part was launched in February 2019 with Android Pie (Android One).

Android 10 for the Galaxy J6 2018

Both updates to Android 10 were planned by their respective companies. Nokia's roadmap put the Nokia 3.2 in the squad of terminals that would receive the update halfway through the first and second quarter, such as the Nokia 7.2, which has already been updated.

Happy to announce, Android 10 rollout for Nokia 3.2 has started! Check the link for more details and the availability in different countries # Android10 # Nokia3dot2 https://t.co/0rJYMjRehc pic.twitter.com/tfaG1ETuiv – Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 7, 2020

Something more surprising is the case of the Samsung Galaxy J6. It was also planned in Samsung's official update calendar, although its estimated date to receive the update was by June 2020.

Of course, that date was for Spain. For now the first Samsung Galaxy J6 that is receiving the update is the model SM-J600G in Panama, whose firmware you can check here and with the March security patch. It is expected that it will still take a few weeks or months to roll out the update to other models and regions.

As always, it is advisable to wait for update appears on mobile, a process that you can force looking for updates from the settings. Advanced users with a Samsung Galaxy J6 can also consider the idea of ​​flashing the firmware if they have the same model.

