         The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) begins to update to One UI 2.0 based on Android 10

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) brought with it the arrival of the four sensors to the rear cameras of mobile phones, something that other manufacturers would later imitate. It was presented in October 2018 and went on sale in November with Android 8.0 as the operating system. However, a few months later, in March 2019, it welcomed Android 9 Pie and now, just one year after that update, it has started receiving Android 10.

This update comes a few weeks after Samsung, following the established roadmap, began rolling out the update to Android 10 for the Galaxy A6 (2018). And both in that case and in the Galaxy A9 (2018), it comes from the hand of the next generation of the customization layer from the manufacturer: Samsung One UI 2.0.

Second major system update

As reported by the spatialized medium SamMobile, the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A9 (2018) now available via OTA in Poland, but will soon begin to reach other regions. This update corresponds to software version A920FXXU3CTCD and comes with the security patch of March 2020.

Although the complete changes that this new software brings are not known at the moment, we do know that it includes, as expected, all the improvements and news of Android 10 (native dark mode throughout the system, new navigation gestures, improvements in privacy and security …), along with the features of Samsung One UI 2.0.

It's about the second and last major system update for this phone, although it will continue to receive security patches every three months for at least another year. Please note, however, that even if you own a Galaxy A9 (2018), you may still have to wait a few days for the update notification to appear on your device.

When that happens, as we always say when it comes to a system update, we recommend download it through a WiFi connection so as not to unnecessarily punish your data rate. In any case, you can always check manually if you have the new firmware available by going to Settings> Software update.

