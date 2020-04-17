         The Samsung Galaxy A30s begins to update to Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Share it:

According to the latest data from Android Studio, only one in ten devices currently have the latest version of Google's operating system. However, little by little, and despite the delays caused by the coronavirus crisis, all manufacturers are launching their updates to Android 10. Such is the case of Samsung, which in recent days has updated several models, such as the Galaxy A10, Galaxy J6 or Galaxy A9 (2018).

Even the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet and the folding Galaxy Fold have already welcomed Android 10. Now it's the turn of another member of the Galaxy A familyThe Galaxy A30s, a mid-range model that was unveiled last summer and went on sale in October with One UI based on Android 9 Pie on board.

With the March security patch

Samsung has started to roll out Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 for your Galaxy A30s in some countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Laos, Libya, Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. As usual, it is a progressive deployment, so it could still take a few days to reach the rest of the markets.

The Android 10 update for the Galaxy A30s Comes with firmware version A307FNXXU2BTD1 and it includes the March 2020 Android security patch. It has a file size that exceeds 1,500 MB, so, as always, we recommend using a Wi-Fi network for download.

In addition to the news and improvements of Android 10, this firmware brings the features of One 2.0, including navigation gestures, a new dark mode, improved permission management, an updated user interface, smoother animations, the redesigned section of Device Care, intelligent responses to messages, etc.

As usual, this update is received via OTASo if you have a Galaxy A30s, you will receive a notification when it arrives in your country. In any case, you can always check if you already have it available by going to Settings> Software update.

Track | SamMobile