         The Samsung Galaxy A10 begins to update to Android 10

A new model from the large Samsung catalog has begun to receive the honeys of the update to Android 10: the Samsung Galaxy A10 is the lucky one. And it has been a month ahead of the planned update dates, good news for the owners of this contained phone.

Samsung has been renewing its mid-range phones with a large group of models, both in the 'A' family and in the 'M' range. Y much of the 2019 mobiles were scheduled to update in 2020, an update that has been arriving more or less on time. Even the smartphones most contained in features, such as the Samsung Galaxy A10: this mobile phone has begun to receive Android 10 in India; thus anticipating the update to the rest of the territories, also Europe.

1.2 GB in weight and with the March security patch

As detailed by SamMobile, the update to Android 10 of the Samsung Galaxy A10 has been sighted in India, the first country to receive it (at least that we know of). It comes in a new firmware with 1,204 MB in weight and has the March 2020 security patch, an important detail. And it is not only this model that has been updated, also the Samsung Galaxy A10e has taken advantage of uploading its system version to Android 10. This update has been sighted in Slovakia.

The improvements that Android 10 brings are not exaggerated, but they do bring a new look to the phone thanks to the update in the custom layer, One Ui 2.0. Samsung apps like the new screen recorder are also updated. And the Samsung Galaxy A10 (also the A10e) receives the implicit news in Android 10; such as faster system speed, lower power consumption, more privacy surveillance, smart responses, and the new gesture navigation system, for example.

Although the update has been sighted in India, it may still take time to reach the rest of the Samsung Galaxy A10 (India had it marked for May, just like Spain). We recommend that you check from time to time if your phone has it available, you can also use the Samsung computer software. Hopefully it won't be too late.

