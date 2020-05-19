The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is an A71 5G with a quantum random number generator

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since Samsung remodeled its ranges to create the A-series, the Samsung Galaxy A models have been counted in dozens. What was not included in the diagrams is a specific model with a quantum generator of random numbers, and that is precisely the basis of the new Samsung Galaxy A Quantum, a new terminal presented in South Korea in collaboration with the operator SK Telecom.

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is basically a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with a new name and a new chip inside. It is a QNRG or quantum number random generator, capable of generating random numbers without any pattern and totally unpredictable.

Datasheet of the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum screen AMOLED 6.7 ”

FHD + Dimensions and weight 162.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm

185 g. Processor Exynos 980 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 32 MP f / 2.2 Rear camera 64 MP f / 1.8

12 MP wide angle

5 MP macro

5 MP bokeh Drums 4,500 mAh Others Quantum random number generator chip

Fingerprint reader on the screen Price 489 euros to change

The most random random numbers

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum and the tiny random number generator chip The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum and the tiny random number generator chip

On the outside, the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is no different than any other current smartphone and, specifically, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, with which it shares 99% of its DNA. It is a terminal with Exynos 980, 8 GB of RAM, 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP quad camera.

Inside, there is a tiny change. The first is included quantum chip random number generator, capable of generating random numbers without any pattern and totally unpredictable. This tiny chip has a size of 2.5 x 2.5 millimeters. Unlike other normal random number generators, this one ensures complete entropy from the first bit, relying on the noise picked up by the CMOS image sensor LED

This unpredictable random generation has applications in security, biometric identification, and generation of encryption keys. Customers will be able to use this extra security provided by the chip in various operator services, such as T ID login or SK Pay.

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum goes on sale officially on May 22, with a pre-order period starting tomorrow. Its official price is 649,000 Korean won, about 489 euros to change.

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is an A71 5G with a quantum random number generator was last modified: by

Share it: