The same Olympic calendar planned but in 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The idea is to keep competitions on the scheduled days and simply a number will be advanced in the calendar when the Olympics on July 23. Only 3 of the 33 international federations accepted the spring proposal to Thomas Bach.

He International Olympic Committee has made it official that the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, the dates that were handled internally and that already pointed The spar just a week ago.

The IOC has made it official this Monday after finalizing a poll on Friday with the main parties involved in the Olympics, that is, the Organizing Committee, Japanese authorities, international federations and national committees. The vast majority, as reported Sports Carousel On Saturday, he had positioned himself in favor of holding the Olympic event in summer as planned and not signing up for the spring option Thomas Bach had put on the table.

In fact, as this station has learned, 30 of the 33 international federations requested that the Olympic Games be held in summer and only triathlon, horse riding and cycling opened the door to the option proposed by Thomas Bach. In the same way, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the television with rights and the majority of national committees also positioned themselves in favor of keeping the dates set for the summer Olympics.

The option of maintaining the Games based on what was planned for this year had a wide list of arguments in favor They range from the best time for the organization within the difficulty of having to integrate some Olympic Games in Japan with all the operations that entails, the time preferred by television with rights, facilitated the reorganization of the federal calendars and respected the Training carried out by athletes who have been working for many months to adapt to the heat of the Japanese summer.

In fact, the heat and humidity These were the two arguments in favor of Thomas Bach's option, which would have been a puzzle to integrate all the qualifying events together with the events that the federations themselves have to organize, such as world championships or continental tournaments.

Same planned schedule

Another important aspect with which you work internally and for which you bet on keeping the dates is that you can keep most of the program of planned acts.

In fact, although it is not official but as this station has been able to know, the idea is to keep the same calendar of events in Olympic Games and simply run numerically one day since the appointment will start on July 23 and not on 24 as planned for this year. In other words, the calendar will officially begin on Friday, July 23 with the inauguration and the scheduled competition schedule will be maintained as designed.

Nominal places and teams confirmed

The athletes who have obtained their place in a nominal way or through the already celebrated world or continental pre-Olympic teams and the teams have their confirmed places despite the postponement of the Olympic Games. The IOC will keep all the assigned places despite the appointment being delayed by one year.

In reality, the percentage of individual athletes classified by this route is few since most places are obtained for the countries, therefore, each national federation must decide if you keep the squares that he had already assigned to his athletes or if, instead, he establishes new selective criteria and opens the system again to be the holder of a place obtained.

The Spanish Sailing Federation It was the first to confirm that the sailors who had already obtained a place will maintain it and only the internal selective will remain to choose the holders of the classes that do not yet have an assigned holder.