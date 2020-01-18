The saga of My Hero Academia 4 ends, episode 14 is available on VVVVid

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After so many adversities, reaching the final result is undoubtedly rewarding. The boys of the Yuei had to face their first internship, finding themselves entangled in a deadly situation from which however they emerged winners. My Hero Academia 4×13 has indeed seen it final clash between Deku and Overhaul.

The battle between the world of heroes and that of the yakuza lasted fourteen weeks fourth season of My Hero Academia, but in the end Izuku Midoriya managed to save little Eri by beating Kai Chisaki. But the whole world of legality must now deal with the collateral damage of this war: injured, dead, broken dreams and dangers that arise on the horizon.

To narrate these side effects there is My Hero Academia 4 episode 14, available from tonight at 20:00 on the VVVVid platform. With Italian subtitles, the episode entitled "A bright future" has already appeared in the preview of last week. How will society change and how will Midoriya and the other school kids who took part in this adventure change?

My Hero Academia has reached its fourth season which will continue until episode 25 and which will go on until the hero Hawks enters the scene. There are still two narrative arcs therefore to explore, with inevitably new situations that will appear in front of the protagonist Izuku and his fellow Yuei academy.