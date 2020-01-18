Entertainment

The saga of My Hero Academia 4 ends, episode 14 is available on VVVVid

January 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After so many adversities, reaching the final result is undoubtedly rewarding. The boys of the Yuei had to face their first internship, finding themselves entangled in a deadly situation from which however they emerged winners. My Hero Academia 4×13 has indeed seen it final clash between Deku and Overhaul.

The battle between the world of heroes and that of the yakuza lasted fourteen weeks fourth season of My Hero Academia, but in the end Izuku Midoriya managed to save little Eri by beating Kai Chisaki. But the whole world of legality must now deal with the collateral damage of this war: injured, dead, broken dreams and dangers that arise on the horizon.

To narrate these side effects there is My Hero Academia 4 episode 14, available from tonight at 20:00 on the VVVVid platform. With Italian subtitles, the episode entitled "A bright future" has already appeared in the preview of last week. How will society change and how will Midoriya and the other school kids who took part in this adventure change?

READ:  James Cameron says Avatar 2 will overtake Avengers: Endgame at the box office

My Hero Academia has reached its fourth season which will continue until episode 25 and which will go on until the hero Hawks enters the scene. There are still two narrative arcs therefore to explore, with inevitably new situations that will appear in front of the protagonist Izuku and his fellow Yuei academy.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.