The sad story of Jack Leslie, the footballer rejected from the England team for his skin color who ended up shining boots

One of the few images of Jack Leslie

The world was very different back then. At the beginning of the 20th century, England was synonymous with prosperity, the product of an industrial power that assured a future for more than 40 million inhabitants, whose peace remained relatively stable thanks to the still distant Great War, which was not even in sight for that time. so. Despite being a land of opportunities, where slavery was already studied in schools, Great Britain was still an unequal territory where the privileges of the upper and white classes were felt in every corner and where the Afro-descendant population, who The vast majority were part of the labor force, they lived accustomed to marginalization that would soon give rise to revolutionary social movements that sought equal rights.

In this context, little John Francis Leslie was born, later known as Jack. The baby born in August 1901 brought joy to seamstress Annie and Jamaican citizen John Francis, who earned his living as a gas installation worker in London. Over the years, what appeared to be a Hobbie became a passion for the young man who spent his days kicking a ball in the street. So it was that during his teens, as the world faced a bloody war, he found a place in humble Barking Town.

The London club opened its doors to him and in 1920 he helped win the Essex Senior Cup. His more than 250 goals caught the attention of Plymouth Argyle, who offered him and two of his teammates a professional contract.. The team was a member of the third category in a country that for more than 30 years had offered salaries to soccer practitioners and that had turned soccer into a thriving industry.

In that humble ensemble, the wing Left stood out quickly thanks to his speed and scoring ability. Despite its great performances, the team was second in the table in six consecutive tournaments and could not be promoted, because the promotion ticket was reserved only for the champion.

Club fans campaigned to raise funds and build a statue of Jack Leslie

If everyday life was not easy for African descendants, the playing fields were even more hostile terrain. “I used to get a lot of abuse in the games. "Here, brown, I'm going to break your leg," they shouted ", he recalled, in 1978 during an interview with Brian Woolnough in ITV.

According to records at the time, he was one of only two Afro-descendant players in the entire Football League. The other was Eddie Parris, who in 1931 was the first of his kind to be called up by the Wales national team. Leslie also had his chance, in 1925, when his coach, Bob Jack, informed him that his name was among those summoned for a match against Ireland in Belfast.

In those years there was no technical director who decided the call, but the assembly of the list was the task of a committee that responded to the Football Association. “Everyone at the club knew it. The city was excited. In those days such news was a great thing for a small club like Plymouth to have a man named for England. I was proud, "he said in that interview in The Big Match of ITV.

However, days after the explosion of hubbub in his homeland, everything changed. “Suddenly everyone stopped talking about it. Then the papers came out a day later and Billy Walker from Aston Villa was on the team, not me. I didn't ask directly. I could see from their faces that it was awkward". Is that the federation had sent a witness to verify what was rumored: Jack Leslie was black. His skin color was reason enough to make the decision to keep his name in the reserves and never go to the first team.

As the substitutions had not yet been included in the regulations (they appeared in the 1950s), there were no substitutes either, so only starters and reserves were named, who were added to the team if any of the other players suffered an injury. The attacker who was described in the newspapers of the time as a "versatile" player, according to the site Morning stail last week, he therefore stayed in London.

“No one officially told me, but that had to be the reason. They must have forgotten that he was a colored boy. They discovered that he was a brunette and I suppose it was like discovering that he was a foreigner.

Fate seemed to wink at him when left-hander Sam Wadsworth injured his elbow 15 days before the England team game, but his place was taken by Francis Hudspeth, a 35-year-old footballer who played for Newcastle United and had never joined. the national team. The match finally ended 0-0 and as if it were a joke, that same afternoon Leslie celebrated two goals in Plymouth's 7-2 victory at home over Bournemouth, which was witnessed by more than 10,000 spectators.

Jack leslie's great-great-granddaughter next to the glowing plaque at the Plymouth Argyle stadium

Leslie played his entire career for the same club, with which he rose to the second category of English football in 1930, became team captain and scored 137 goals. One of the great achievements of that team was to have beaten nothing less than Manchester United in the FA Cup by 4 to 1, although then they fell to Arsenal 4-2 and he scored one of the goals.

The salaries that were paid at that time prevented the scorer from resting after his retirement in 1934, so in later years he made a living by working in a tavern in Cornwall and was also a cauldron in East London. By the 1960s, he landed a spot at West Ham United as a prop where he spent some time shining shoes and was at least able to breathe the smell of grass and clothing again until he died in 1988.

To this day the FA ignores the story of Jack Leslie, because he never got to wear the English jersey, despite being called up as a reserve. Instead, it recognizes Benjamin Odeje as the first person of African descent to have made the national team at any level, having been part of a youth team that faced Northern Ireland at Wembley in 1971.

Almost 100 years after his summons, Plymouth Argyle fans managed to collect the necessary 100,000 pounds (USD 130,000) to build a statue in his tribute, because to this day he remains the only player of the institution. that was called to the selected English.

