The sad death of River, Joaquin Phoenix's brother

River Phoenix, one of the brothers of the actor Joaquin Phoenix, originally from Puerto Rico, loved acting and also music; Unfortunately, he died in 1993 and Joaquin remembered him at the 2020 Oscar Awards last Sunday.

Joaquín Phoenix won an Oscar Award 2020 in the category for Best Actor, for his leading role in the movie Joker. When giving his speech he referred to his brother River, who acted in films like Count on me.

My brother, when he was 17, made this composition: ‘Run to the rescue with love and peace will come later,” said Joaquin Phoenix.

Joaquin became too sensitive when talking about his deceased brother, and the audience paid full attention to his story.

The actor said that River, who was his older brother, helped him discover his love for cinema and overcome his first participation as a child actor.

River Phoenix had a sad ending. In 1993 he was in a club, whose owner was the actor Johnny Depp and died due to an overdose of heroin and cocaine.









Joaquin told authorities that his brother "had only taken one Valium pill," in an attempt to protect him.

Besides River, Joaquín also has Rain, Summer and Liberty as brothers.