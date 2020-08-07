The ruthless self-criticism of Raphael Varane after his mistakes that cost Real Madrid the elimination

Share it:

Raphael Varane made two major errors in the match between Real Madrid and Manchester City (REUTERS / Shaun Botterill)

He Real Madrid He traveled to England with all his illusions in tow, but a series of defensive errors put an end to the expectations of those led by Zinedine Zidane and they gave the Manchester City qualification for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The great target for the elimination of the Merengue team was the French Raphael Varane, who made the two mistakes that led to the 2-1 victory for the team led by Pep Guardiola.

"This defeat is mine, I have to accept it", Varane said to the press at the end of the meeting. Far from hiding from the microphones, the defender gave his face to the media and made a harsh self-criticism about his performance: “I have my responsibility in this defeat. We had prepared the game well, but mistakes are paid. I am sad for my colleagues"

The defender, who this time had no Sergio Ramos (suspended) beside him in the central rear, he continued: “Errors pay dearly at this level. I have no explanations for these errors, it is a difficult night for me ”.

The defender assumed his responsibility in the elimination of the Merengue team (REUTERS / Oli Scarff)

"In the good and in the bad I have to assume my role, there is no need to think more, what we have done is give everything on the field, sometimes you can fail, today I have failed and I have to assume it," he stressed. Visibly affected by the elimination, he added: “I felt good in the game, maybe we have risked a little too much at the beginning and we have paid dearly"

To conclude, he insisted: “This has not happened to me many times in my career, there are mistakes all over the field, but there are some areas where you pay dearly. There is not much to talk about, everyone knows that I am sad, that I have to face it. You have to have character to come back stronger, but it's going to be a difficult night"

Manchester City opened in the 8th minute on a gross error by Varane, who incredibly lost the ball with Gabriel Jesus and left the opposition of his fence practically unprotected. Raheem Sterling received and defined the goal. Already in the second half, with the 1-1 game, the defender delivered a short header to Courtois and the Brazilian from the Citizen team took the ball to define and score 2-1 for the locals.

Manchester City will play in the next instance against Olympique de Lyon (REUTERS / Dave Thompson)

The defender of the Merengue cast was much harder on himself than his teammates or even the coach. “Errors are a normal thing. It can happen to all of us. It's a shame for Rafa, but this will not tarnish his history at Real Madrid”Said the Brazilian Rodrygo. While Zidane pointed out: “Varane must be told 'head up', I keep 95% of the year of all the players, which was spectacular ”. At the press conference, the coach revealed that he spoke with the 27-year-old and stated that "no one can be happy with what happened." "You have to accept the things that happen in football and congratulate the rival," he added.

