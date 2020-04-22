General News

 The Russo say they are always "talking" to Marvel Studios

April 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Marvel confirms Russo brothers as directors of both parts of Avengers: Infinity WarThe Russo directors they are already known to all fans of Marvel Studios. They directed "Captain America: The Winter Soldier", "Captain America: Civil War" and then the duo Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. They have left a unique mark on the UCM, and they may never get involved in so many projects with so much importance, but you never know.

There are many fans who hope that his return can occur in some way, with some other great event. They have certainly been interested in a Secret Wars project, but at the moment there is no movement in that line.

During a promotional talk for the Netflix movie "Extraction", which is the result of its production company AGBO Films, has asked Joe Russo about the possibility of returning to work with Marvel Studios, and he has revealed that he continues to meet with the top executives of Marvel Studios, having conversations about everything in general. It remains open to the possibility of returning, but it all depends on finding the right project.

We've talked to [Marvel Studios President Creative Director] Kevin [Feige] and [Marvel Studios Co-President] Lou [D’Esposito] all the time at Marvel. [Executive Vice President of Production for Marvel Studios] Victoria [Alonso]. They are all our friends. Sending text messages, seeing how everyone is. We meet Lou for regular dinners once a month and there are always conversations. I think, you know, when we all find the right project, it is up to us to bring the team back to that, immediately.

It is clear that they are relaxed conversations between friends, but who knows if these crossings of ideas, which it is clear that there are, ends up emerging an idea that interests both parties.

Via information | Comic book

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

