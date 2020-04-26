 The Russo brothers will return to UCM when the right movie comes out

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The launch of the film "Extraction" on Netflix he is putting the Russo brothers back in the spotlight, and with it, they do not stop asking them about their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The directors Joe and Anthony Russo They have fond memories of their time making several of the UCM movies as I know it, and by repeating their statements a few days ago a little, they have again expressed their desire to return to work on a Marvel Studios film.

The truth is that this pair of brothers have never closed the door to come back, but it is true, that they have said that it has to be with the right film for it. Now they have other purposes and goals, and therefore making a Marvel Studios movie is not among their plans for years to come, unless a project comes up that really excites them.

We were with Marvel for seven consecutive years, full time, focused on those four movies. It was the best moment of our lives; we loved it, ”says Anthony Russo. We are very proud of the work we did, and we are very proud of the collaboration we had with the people at Marvel. It was incredible. We're finding opportunities to bring those experiences and relationships forward, specifically here with Chris (Hemsworth) and (the final stunt coordinator and second unit director) Sam Hargrave with ‘Extraction’. There are different ways to carry on relationships with many, many of the actors, crew and producers of those films. It's really exciting. So in a way, that Marvel period is over. But otherwise, it continues to evolve into new projects.

In fact, it is not the first time that the Russo, in their work as directors and producers (with their production company AGBO), have turned to UCM actors. In addition to this "Extraction" starring Hemsworth, we have "21 Bridges" / "Manhattan dead end" starring Chadwick Boseman or the still pending release "Cherry", starring Tom Holland.

Via information | Esquire