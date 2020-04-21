The Russo brothers could return to work for Marvel Studios

Share it:

Having closed a circle that started with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and ended epically with Avengers: EndgameThe Russo brothers will take time to return to work for Marvel. If they ever do. But both Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have confirmed that they are not ruling it out.

In fact, they assure that they continue to contact the studio very regularly and that, therefore, it is inevitable that at some point an idea may appear that will end them, again, involved in a project for the UCM. Here we tell you all the details.

First of all, it is important to comment that the statements have come from the hand of Comicbook, which has interviewed the Russo on the occasion of the imminent premiere of Extraction (here Tyler Rake), which will arrive exclusively on Netflix starting next Thursday the 24th April 2020.

Anyway, in the talk it has been inevitable to enter to assess the possibility that both end up returning to Marvel. This is what Joe Russo has said about it: "We have talked to Kevin (Feige) and Lou (D'Esposito) all the time at Marvel. And with Victoria (Alonso). They are all friends of ours. We have texted each other, seeing how everyone is doing. We met with Lou for regular dinners once a month and there are always conversations. I think, you know, when we all come up with the right project, you can be sure we'll jump first. ".

To make matters worse, Joe Russo has also confirmed that they would both be delighted to return to work with Robert Downey Jr. in the future. And not only that, but everything seems to indicate that they already have several projects in mind with all the great Endgame actors. You can read the full statements about it below.