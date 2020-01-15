The Russo brothers aim to repeat the Avengers formula with the series The Citadel

Share it:

Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) will be the protagonists of The Citadel, the ambitious Amazon Studios series that features brothers Joe and Anthony Russo as project architects.

The idea behind this series is relatively complex and along with the news of the cast it has been announced that it will also be filmed in Mexico, in addition to already announced locations such as Italy, India and the United States.

Madden is primarily known for his role as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, although he has important roles in the BBC's Bodyguard and in Elton John's biopic, Rocketman. It will also be in Marvel's Eternal.

Chopra has appeared in The Sky is Pin. In the future he is expected in We Can Be Heroes for Netflix and in an Indian comedy that does not yet have a definitive title and very little is known.

The Russo Brothers are coming back to TV and we're trying to remain calm. Get ready for Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. pic.twitter.com/mzlPkdkGut – Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 14, 2020

Citadel has been described as a "global multiserie event breaker"and will be released exclusively on Amazon Primve Video. Amazon Studios told The Wrap that it is"a series of action with spies and an attractive interest in emotions".

Technically the series will be divided into three series, said Jen Salke, head of Amazon Studios. The main version will be the American with Madden and Chopra, then the Indian to Italian versions will come into play as parallel stories.

There is no release date for this project, but we do know that production will begin this year. This is one of the many projects with renowned creators that Amazon Prime Video has been sasaplanding for the past few months. Another is the series of The Lord of the Rings, which recently presented his cast officially.