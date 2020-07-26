the rumor that makes fans dream

Share it:

While Taika Waititi is struggling with the script for the new Star Wars movie, new rumors are coming regarding the series TV series planned for Disney +.

In the dockyard there would be nine productions, a decidedly succulent number that could delight fans of the far distant galaxy. To report the rumor is Corey Van Dyke of Kessel Run Trasmission, who speaks of a reliable source and includes among the nine those already announced: the series on Kenobi, the one on Cassian Andor, The Bad Batch and the third season of The Mandalorian (the second should now be running out and excluded from the accounts).

There are therefore five series missing from the appeal, and for the moment we move in the unstable ground of indiscretions. There was first talk of the pre-eminent role of Darth Maul, who could therefore find himself the protagonist of one series on the Crimson Dawn: seen the space he received in The Clone Wars and the cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story it is not so absurd. Similarly, there were rumors of a series stand alone on Ahsoka Tano, starring with him in the finale of The Clone Wars. Let success bring these two characters back on the scene with two parallel productions?

In addition, we could witness both the return of the young Lando Calrissian by Donald Glover as regards live action, and a more or less direct following of Star Wars Rebels on the animation front. On the latest project there are no rumors either, and it may still be something embryonic.

What do you think? Would you like it if this alleged plan came true? Or would you like to see something else set in the Star Wars galaxy? Tell us in the comments!