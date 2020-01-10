The RPG Magic Legends releases gameplay and shares its first details

Share it:

Magic legends, the new video game of role and cutting action free to play based on the popular franchise Magic: The Gathering, share your first details and gameplay videos from the middle Game Informer, all this through an exclusive with said medium. And it is that after its official presentation in the last edition of The Game Awards 2019, nothing else has transcended on its peculiar game proposal, totally removed from what we are accustomed Wizards of the Coast with the brand, now in collaboration with Cryptic Studios.

Free to play formula with online RPG action

Thus, and throughout an exclusive Game Informer coverage that will be extended over the next few months, we finally know the first details of its game formula, a Magic: The Gathering title that moves away from the classic proposal of strategy game and trading cards to bet on a surprising RPG universe with multiplayer action online.

Of course, its creators will not forget the classic Magic player, since Legends invites us to form our particular deck of cards to unleash the powers, spells and attacks on the ground through the selected characters. However, we will have the opportunity to choose up to 12 cards to build our own set of letters, through which to select a total of 4 to run The different spells and attacks.

And taking advantage of the occasion, Game Informer has shared a intense but brief trailer showing the gameplay of a video game that will offer almost zenith view in the form of multiplayer-cut action RPGs, all to show on the screen showy clashes between wizards and huge creatures of great power throughout locations known to fans of the franchise like Morass, Caligo or Shiv, among others.

It is expected that Magic legends I arrived at PC, PS4 Y Xbox One sometime this 2020 in free to play format.

