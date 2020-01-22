The Royal Society rejects the last offer of Tottenham by Willian José

The Royal Society has rejected the last offer of Tottenham Hotspur by Willian José. The Brazilian striker was called off on Wednesday for the Copa del Rey game so that the player "clarifies his situation."

As reported by the SER Chain, the Real requires at least 50 million euros (its clause is 70 million) but the Spurs do not go through the moment of the 25 million. It should be said that in the event that the transfer occurs, the Real would not receive 100% of the figure, since 30% of the federative rights of the player belong to the Maldonado investment group.

If the transfer finally occurred, Willian José would replace the long-term leave of Harry Kane, who will not be able to play until April, in the team led by José Mourinho, who had asked the Spurs board for an effort to seize the services of a forward who offered immediate performance. Final figures of the agreement between clubs are still being negotiated, but with the player there is total understanding, so the Brazilian has not entered the call and the forecast is that today at the last minute or tomorrow morning he already travels to London to definitively close his pass to the Premier.

The Brazilian striker had renewed with the Real in October 2018 a contract until 2024 with a clause of 70 million euros. But Tottenham will not pay the entire clause, but a lower amount depending on the agreement reached with the Royal. The Real has agreed to negotiate when the player's agent has communicated the decision of the Brazilian to accept the offer of the Spurs, because the intention was not to go out in this market.

Willian José was unhappy with the weight loss in the team in favor of Isak, accumulating two consecutive substitutions. La Real is now obliged to sign in January to look for a forward who competes for the job with Alexander Isak, who remains the only center forward of the first San Sebastian team, although that possibility must still be studied by the Football Director, Roberto Olabe.