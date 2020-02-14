Entertainment

The room of a newborn resumes the souls of Studio Ghibli, it is viral

February 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Studio Ghibli he has been the creator of some of the most magical and captivating stories for all audiences over the past few decades. Guided by the fantastic minds of Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, the Studio has produced films such as Kiki – Home Delivery or My Neighbor Totoro that have remained in the collective imagination.

While Studio Ghibli makes its debut on Netflix, the masterpieces of Hayao Miyazaki's animation house will also rock the nights of a newborn baby. User Reddit Dookman214 shared a fantastic wall on the well-known social network that he painted with i characters and settings of some of the classic films of Studio Ghibli.

In the image at the bottom of the news you can see how the wall has been sectioned into three parts to accommodate My Neighbor Totoro, The Enchanted City and Kiki – Home Delivery, but the father of the child has also added elements from other souls: the red clouds next to the Faceless of the Enchanted City in fact they come from Naruto, inspired by the well-known logo of the Alba Organization; instead of Jiji there is the Moon of Soul Eater; the tree on which Totoro stands is the whispering tree of Kirbys Dream Land.

So many elements that can cradle the newborn for years to come. And you have already started to watch the films of Studio Ghibli on Netflix?

