The romantic and luxurious wedding of Priscilla Angel and the Reckless

One of the sweetest love stories in the entertainment world without a doubt was that of Priscilla and Gustavo Angel, two musical icons which have become one of the most solid families in the middle, since they have never been in the scandal.

With almost twenty years of marriage, many remember the romantic wedding of the couple, which left everyone excited, because through their ballads they made it clear that love can do everything.

It was in Monterrey where the couple said yes they accepted in the famous cathedral of the state, where several media and hundreds of fans came to wish the best of life to the bride and groom on those days because the relationship seemed taken from a story of fairies.

The religious ceremony was attended by several celebrities such as Marco Antonio Solis, Amanda Miguel, Diego Verdaguer and could not miss the famous Reckless, in addition the decoration of the cathedral was mounted by huge arrangements of white roses impacting the guests for the elegance of the place .

But it was the party that unleashed the madness of all, because music, drinks and a lot of dancing by the guests was what happened the day the singers decided to join their lives.

Currently the couple has three wonderful children who boast on social networks because as everyone knows children have a great resemblance to their parents.

"What a beautiful family … God take care of you and bless you always," "Blessings to you too," "A thousand blessings to all of you who follow the successes for this year," they write to you.