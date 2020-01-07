Entertainment

The romance in My Hero Academia is not lacking: Ochaco and Deku have another tender moment

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

From the first interaction it seemed clear that at the end of the My Hero Academia manga we would have seen Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka together. The two developed a bond that the author Kohei Horikoshi is gradually deepening with the passage of the chapters. Now the point where the two know they are particularly close seems to have come.

Chapter 256 of My Hero Academia seems to have focused heavily on character ties. The story published on Weekly Shonen Jump has indeed seen several collaborations in training to show what has been learned during the period spent under the wing of a professional. The bonds, however, have also had an effect outside as shown by Kirishima and Ashido but above all by Deku and Ochaco.

The two protagonists of My Hero Academia they start talking at the end of the training and they encourage and thank each other for what has happened lately. Specifically, the two refer to the time when Deku lost control of Black Whip during the December exam. The conversation between the two ends with both of them punching each other, under the envious eyes of Mineta and the smug gaze of the girls of the 1-A of the Yuei.

READ:  2019 Christmas Lottery: Schedule and where to see the Extraordinary Christmas raffle

This is the moment it is the long-awaited couple of My Hero Academia was born?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.