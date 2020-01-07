The romance in My Hero Academia is not lacking: Ochaco and Deku have another tender moment

Share it:

From the first interaction it seemed clear that at the end of the My Hero Academia manga we would have seen Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka together. The two developed a bond that the author Kohei Horikoshi is gradually deepening with the passage of the chapters. Now the point where the two know they are particularly close seems to have come.

Chapter 256 of My Hero Academia seems to have focused heavily on character ties. The story published on Weekly Shonen Jump has indeed seen several collaborations in training to show what has been learned during the period spent under the wing of a professional. The bonds, however, have also had an effect outside as shown by Kirishima and Ashido but above all by Deku and Ochaco.

The two protagonists of My Hero Academia they start talking at the end of the training and they encourage and thank each other for what has happened lately. Specifically, the two refer to the time when Deku lost control of Black Whip during the December exam. The conversation between the two ends with both of them punching each other, under the envious eyes of Mineta and the smug gaze of the girls of the 1-A of the Yuei.

This is the moment it is the long-awaited couple of My Hero Academia was born?