 The role of Alex Ferns in The Batman gives a clue about another character in the movie

New details of the casting of one of the secondary characters of "The Batman" it would reveal, indirectly, a certain detail about another of those that will appear in the film that Matt Reeves prepares for next year. We talk about the character that the actor would play Alex Ferns whose incorporation to the film we met the next day.

It seems that the actor known for series as "Chernobyl" or "River City", Will interpret Commissioner Pete Savage, a character created exclusively for the film, but that would come to reveal to us that Jim Gordon is not yet Gotham's commissioner, and therefore, that the film is at the beginning of Batman as a watchman.

In addition to this, it seems that the actor With O'Neill, who worked with Ferns in "Chernobyl", also participates in the film to play Mackenzie Bock, who in the comics was detective and later chief of detectives being his most prominent role in the arc of comics “No Man’s Land”.

On another front, comment that Zoë Kravitz's stylist has shared an Instagram story about Catwoman and where we see her at the Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom confirming past information that placed this studio as one of the film's main filming locations.

