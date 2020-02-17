The rogue questions: Do you think that as Luis Suarez has said, Barça playing like this won't win anything this year?

Does Bale deserve to wear the Real Madrid shirt?

Antonio Romero: "He has a valid contract, what he does not deserve is to be a starter or have minutes in the field. If I keep thinking if Real Madrid is the second team that plays best in Europe? Without any doubt, after Liverpool."

Should Real Madrid fear the arrival of the City in 10 days?

Anton Meana: "Yes. It is a very good team, that plays well, and the teams that play well usually put Real Madrid in trouble. If you ask me if I think City has to fear Real Madrid, I would answer the same thing. being nervous and tense because a team is coming here in ten days. Percentage of the tie? 51-49 for Madrid because it is Madrid.

Does the City's sanction bring Guardiola to Barça?

Marcos López: "No. For me it's still in the City"

After the statements of our Luis Suarez in Carrusel Deportivo, do you agree with him that Barça will not win anything this year?

Jordi Martí: "I think you can't say that Barça is not going to win anything this year. If I have to get wet between yes and no, then I say yes."

As Manu Carreño has said in El Larguero, Casillas will be present at the RFEF elections. Do you think he would end the Super Cup if he was president?

Julio Polished: "Well, I think don't look, I think not "

Do you sign Atlético's draw with Liverpool on Tuesday?

Talavera: "Yes, I sign the tie. I sign to have the tie alive for the return. Let's see, it's understandable, remember that with Real Madrid it's the team that plays best in Europe," he jokes.

Who will win the Champions League?

Jesus Gallego : "I would bet on Liverpool. I do not think that Real Madrid, as Romero says, is the second team that best plays in Europe. Juve, for example.

Will Real Madrid threaten to leave the ACB after winning the Copa del Rey basketball?

Mario Torrejón: "I guess not. Although I don't say that the other time when he did it, he wasn't right because he had it"

What is more likely for Athletic to take the barge or for the VAR to make referees better?

Iturralde: "The barge, of course."

How many options are there for any Spanish team to enter the quarterfinals of the Champions League?

Pablo Pinto: "There is a 30% chance that no one will pass