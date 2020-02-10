One of Disney's first superhero movies before the company will bet everything on superhero movies would have a sequel in development. It's about the curious The rocketeer, released in 1991 and with alleged continuation underway.
The Rocketeer has a sequel in development according to rumors
February 10, 2020
2 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent Posts
- The Rocketeer has a sequel in development according to rumors
- This photo that Gigi Hadid shared on Instagram is proof that he has returned with Zayn Malik
- Sexy Mrs. Claus! Ana Barbara falls in love with a body in Christmas attire
- Waiting for BioShock 4 … BioShock 2 turns ten: best wishes!
- This was definitely the most awkward moment of the Oscar 2020
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot sold 1.5 million copies in a week
- Does the anime of My Hero Academia anticipate a dark side for a character?
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate: new reflections from Sakurai on the "too many" heroes of Fire Emblem
Add Comment