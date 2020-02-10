The Rocketeer has a sequel in development according to rumors

One of Disney's first superhero movies before the company will bet everything on superhero movies would have a sequel in development. It's about the curious The rocketeer, released in 1991 and with alleged continuation underway.

In the middle DisInsider ensure that The Rocketeer 2 is currently underway at Disney with active search for director. Curiously, the director and screenwriter J.D. Dillard has offered to work on the project. He is the director of the films Sweetheart and Hand Games.

dear universe, i would like to make a sequel to this movie. https://t.co/WVevj18m3r – JD Dillard (@JGDillard) February 7, 2020

The rumor speaks of a casting in which a young African-American actress between 18 and 25 years old is sought for the leading role. A Russian actress is also wanted to act as the main villain.

This project would be the same as it was known in 2016 when there were scriptwriters Max Winkler and Matt Spicer, who were going to work on a movie called The Rocketeers.

Now the script would be in the hands of Azia Squire with no one in the direction. If the project really goes ahead we will know in the coming months who will be responsible for carrying it out and who knows if it will be one of those premieres that go directly to the Disney + catalog.

The alleged synopsis tells that the story is "It focuses on a young African-American pilot who tries to stop an evil scientist who tries to steal technology related to rocket backpacks at a key moment of the Cold War".

Soon we can start enjoying the Disney + catalog in Spain now that we know that on March 24 the service will open its doors in Spain and many other countries to continue competing with rivals such as Netflix.