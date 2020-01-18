The Rock writes touching letter to his deceased dad

Share it:

The actor Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, moves on social networks after making public a letter that he writes to his father Rocky Johnson, who died on January 15.

Rocky Johnson is considered a WWE legend and unfortunately lost his life, a fact that makes his son Dwayne Johnson deeply sad.

I love you You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. They are to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I'll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I'll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson A shared post by therock (@therock) on 17 Jan, 2020 at 8:01 PST





In the letter, The Rock lets his father know that he will always be grateful for what he always did for him to fight for his dreams and get ahead in life.

I will always be proud to be your son. I love you, you broke racial barriers, you became a legend of the ring, you pioneered and made your way to others in this world. "

Dwayne Johnson, actor of films like Jumanji: The last level, through Instagram, also points out that his father was always his hero in the distance.

It was that boy who was sitting behind, looking at him and watching him. You were my hero in the distance. "

Rocky Johnson died at the age of 75 and so far the causes of his death are unknown.